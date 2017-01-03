Officers sign final beam of new Murfreesboro police HQ

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WRKN) – Progress continues on the new police headquarters in Murfreesboro.

On Tuesday, employees of the department signed the final beam that will be placed on top of the new building.

They wrote messages of hope and prayers, and the chief said it was a symbolic ceremony for both the officers and their families.

“In this job, we take an oath, and a lot of times the family is sacrificing, so it’s important for the kids to come out, the significant others, wives and spouses, to come out here and be a part of this, too,” said Chief Karl Durr.

The bean was hoisted over the new entrance to the building on Highland Avenue.