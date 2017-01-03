Man robbed, stabbed outside east Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was robbed and stabbed outside his east Nashville apartment just after Midnight Tuesday.

According to Metro Nashville Police the man was walking back to his apartment on North 8th Street when two young people walked up to him and demanded money.

The victim was then stabbed in the leg and robbed, Metro police said.

The victim tried to care for his wound, but called 911 about an hour after the incident.

His injuries are not life threatening. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.