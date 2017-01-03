Man accused of stealing woman’s purse, kicking her in the head now in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested for allegedly dragging a woman to the ground and kicking her in the head in order to steal her purse on New Year’s Day.

According to a Metro Police arrest affidavit, 37-year-old Roy Lee Hale approached a woman as she walked out of the Dollar General on Dickerson Pike in east Nashville.

As Hale allegedly reached for the woman’s purse, she tried to hold on to it.

Hale reportedly told her to let go of it and dragged her to the ground.

According to the affidavit, police were able to get surveillance video of the crime and then distributed it to other officers.

On January 2, an officer spotted Hale near North 1st Street and Oldham Street.

The officer showed Hale a surveillance picture, and Hale allegedly identified himself in the photo and later admitted to the crime.

Hale was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he is due in court on Wednesday.