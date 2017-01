NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Ryman Auditorium announced Tuesday that country legend Loretta Lynn will be performing two shows in April.

Tickets for the April 14 and 15 shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ryman Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet.

Tickets range from $45 to $75, plus applicable fees.

Lynn’s latest album, “Full Circle,” will be released March 4.