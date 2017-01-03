Lebanon police looking for robbery suspect

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Lebanon are looking for the man that robbed a market on Monday night.

According to Lebanon Police, the man walked into the Fast Break Market on South Cumberland and demanded the clerk give him money.

A release from the police department says the suspect did not show a weapon, but the clerk complied.

The suspect was last seen heading toward Leeville Pike and South Maple Street.

Lebanon Police are now looking for a 6 foot tall black male in his 30s or 40s who was last seen wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket.

If you have information contact Lebanon Police at 615-444-2323.