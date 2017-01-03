It’s been 10 years since gruesome murders of young Knoxville couple

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first week of the new year is a time for so many people to look to the future. However, for some families, it is a time to look back at one of the most heinous crimes in Knoxville’s history.

Ten years ago, Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were murdered after being kidnapped, raped, and tortured. The two were both in the early 20s at the time.

The case has lived on through seemingly endless court appearances, trials and re-trials of the suspects involved.

The families tell WATE 6 On Your Side that they don’t want people to forget their children and for the story to continue to be told.

Five people were eventually found guilty of for their roll in the couple’s gruesome killings. The judge in those trials later admitted an addiction to prescription painkillers, resulting in retrials for two of the suspects. Their guilty convictions were upheld.

The families are still fighting for justice, saying one, if not two of the suspects, should be facing additional charges.