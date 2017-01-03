International flight rerouted to Nashville because of weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An international flight from Mexico to Chicago was diverted to Nashville early this morning.

The Aero Mexico flight, which took off in Guadalajara, Mexico, was scheduled to land at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, but was rerouted to Nashville because of low visibility at O’Hare.

The pilot only requested gas once they landed at Nashville International Airport. Passengers were not let off the plane because they would have needed to go through customs before taking off again.

The plan continued on to Chicago O’Hare with no issues.