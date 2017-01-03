Former Titan Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested in Ohio

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKRN) – Former Titans cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was arrested by Cincinnati police Tuesday morning in Ohio and is now in jail.

Jones, who plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, is charged with misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, according to jail records.

A Cincinnati police affidavit states that Jones pushed and poked a man in the eye and refused to enter a police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting an officer as he was being arrested.

He is also charged with harassment with a bodily substance for spitting on a nurse at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He’s scheduled to be in court later Tuesday morning.

Jones was drafted by the Titans in 2005 and had numerous off the field issues while with the team.

In 2006, Jones was arrested for spitting on a woman at a Murfreesboro nightclub.

In 2007, before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys, he was accused of starting a brawl at a Las Vegas strip club by throwing money at dancers. Two people were shot during the brawl, and though Jones was not the gunman, the victims successfully sued him for $12.5 for his alleged role.

Former Titans general manager Floyd Reese once wrote that Jones was, “nothing but a disaster off the field.”