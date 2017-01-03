Derek Barnett announces via Twitter he’s leaving UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – College football standout Derek Barnett announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon he is leaving the University of Tennessee.

In a single tweet he wrote, “It has been 3 great years. I’m very thankful for getting the opportunity to play at Tennessee! Thank you all for the many memories.”

Barnett will be enter the NFL Draft where many have him rated as a 1st round pick.

The 20-year-old formerly played at Brentwood Academy.

He also recently beat former player Reggie White’s longtime sack record.