Daughter-in-law of blind woman found dead: ‘She wasn’t one to go out wandering’

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family members have identified a blind elderly woman whose body was recovered from a Hickman County pond early Monday afternoon.

The woman’s daughter-in-law told News 2 that 77-year-old Margaret Hobson lived with one of her sons in a home nearby.

“She wasn’t one to go out wandering,” that daughter-in-law Loretta Hobson said. “She was blind, and so she couldn’t go out by herself at all, just maybe around the house a little bit to feed her dog, and then right back in the house.”

Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward said the discovery was made at a pond near Clearview Church of Christ and Three Rivers Clinic on Highway 100 near Lyles.

“You could tell it was a human body lying face down floating,” said Phillip Blackstock, who found the body. “I feel lucky that I saw it first, [so] some children didn’t see it.”

“We don’t understand how she ended up down there, and we just want to know,” said Loretta Hobson. “If anybody knows anything, we’d appreciate it if you’d come forward and say it.”

Sheriff Ward said his office expects to release additional information about the case following the completion of an autopsy.