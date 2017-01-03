Congressman Diane Black named interim House Budget Committee Chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congressman Diane Black was named interim House Budget Committee Chairman Tuesday.

In a statement Black said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“The passage of Obamacare is the reason I ran for Congress. As interim Chairman for the House Budget Committee, I am ready to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to repeal this law that has burdened families and businesses and turn the page to a new healthcare system that lowers costs, spurs free market competition, and ultimately empowers patients – not Washington bureaucrats,” the statement said in part.

A registered nurse by background, Black brings more than 40 years of healthcare experience to the role.