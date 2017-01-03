Clarksville police investigate after driver fires shots toward another car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating after a driver reportedly fired shots into another car on Monday.

Two residents told authorities they were driving on Needmore Road near Elkmont Drive when they “brake-checked” someone driving too close behind them around 11:30 p.m.

The other driver is accused of them passing them on the left and firing two shots toward their Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry told police he ducked from the gunfire, causing his car to swerve and sideswipe an oncoming truck.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. Detectives are now searching for the alleged gunman.

The suspect vehicle was described only as a white car. No description of the suspect is available.

If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Keenan Carlton at 931-648-0656 ext 5172, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591.