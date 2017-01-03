Cash Express manager struggling to cope after armed robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly a week after being robbed at gunpoint at a Clarksville check cashing business, the victim said she is still struggling to cope with what happened.

Mandy Jones was working behind the counter when the armed robber entered the Cash Express and demanded money from the cash register on Dec. 28.

“I instantly thought, ‘What are my boys going to do without me?’ Instantly, and that just rolls through your head. What gives someone the right to come in, regardless of their situation, and put someone else’s life in danger? It’s not right,” she said.

The suspect allegedly said he was HIV positive and needed money to pay for his medicine.

“I take the money out of the register, he goes to pick it up with it being all those loose bills I offered him an envelope,” Jones recalled.

She told News 2 in the three years she has worked at the Cash Express, it’s the first time it has ever been robbed. Police, however, said they believe the suspect will strike again.

Jones said now nearly a week later she is terrified.

“He knows clearly what I look like and I just know him from the nose down,” she said.

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers is now teaming up with Cash Express to increase the reward money in an effort to find the unidentified man.

In addition to the up to $1,000 reward Crime Stoppers is offering for information leading to an arrest, Cash Express is also offering an additional $1,000.

“We want to make sure this person is not in front of someone else, scaring them at their job in a couple of days, so we want to boost this reward that Crime Stoppers would normally pay and see if we can’t generate some tips,” explained Crime Stoppers Chair Kaye Jones.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.