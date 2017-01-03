2 wanted after clerk robbed at knife-point at Smyrna hotel

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted by police after they were captured on surveillance robbing the Smyrna Hilton Garden Inn.

The robbery happened after the men approached the clerk at 12:30 a.m. overnight Monday and asked about a room.

The men then further approached the clerk with a box cutter-type knife and demanded all the cash. The clerk was then taken to an office where he was bound with duct tape.

One of the men is described as being in his 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown and grey hair. He’s the one who had the knife, police say.

The second suspect is in his 20s or 30s and about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a brown goatee. He was wearing a black baseball cap, and police say he was initially unmasked but pulled a white cloth over his face during the robbery.

Both men left the area in a dark colored sedan.

If anyone has any information on this robbery or the identity of the suspects, please contact Det. Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.