2 wanted after clerk robbed at knife-point at Smyrna hotel

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted by police after they were captured on surveillance robbing the Smyrna Hilton Garden Inn.

The robbery happened after the men approached the clerk at 12:30 a.m. overnight Monday and asked about a room.

The men then further approached the clerk with a box cutter-type knife and demanded all the cash. The clerk was then taken to an office where he was bound with duct tape.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)
One of the men is described as being in his 40s, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown and grey hair. He’s the one who had the knife, police say.

The second suspect is in his 20s or 30s and about 6 feet 3 inches tall with a brown goatee. He was wearing a black baseball cap, and police say he was initially unmasked but pulled a white cloth over his face during the robbery.

Both men left the area in a dark colored sedan.

If anyone has any information on this robbery or the identity of the suspects, please contact Det. Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433 or jason.anderson@townofsmyrna.org.