HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman’s body was recovered from a Hickman County pond early Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Randal Ward the discovery was made at the pond near Clearview Church of Christ and Three Rivers Clinic, at Clearview Church Lane and Highway 100.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released and investigators are working to notify her next of kin.

Her death is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately released.