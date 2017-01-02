Victims of East Tennessee wildfires still need food, basic home goods

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been five weeks since the deadly wildfires broke out in East Tennessee, and thousands of people there are still dealing with the cleanup.

News 2’s sister station WATE says they need things like non-perishable food items that can be eaten without being cooked.

The victims also need basic household supplies, such as laundry detergent and paper towels. Visit MountainTough.org to find out how and where to donate.

There’s also a big need for volunteers. Find out how to help at VolunteerETN.org.

Donation centers say they have plenty of water, dog food, toys, and clothes.

