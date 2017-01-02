Sentimental knife stolen from decorated war vet’s Cheatham County home

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County family is starting the New Year in search of a sentimental heirloom.

Charles Smith is a collector. His closet is stacked high with family knickknacks.

“This is part of the things I keep. They mean a lot to me,” he explained. “I have my dad’s World War II mess kit here; I’m proud of my dad’s service.”

He was so proud that he joined the service himself, becoming a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War.

For all those years, Smith was never too far from his trusty blade.

“Prior to going over, one of my contemporaries showed me this Gerber Mark II knife he had bought,” said Smith. “I said that looks like a good idea.”

Purchased in 1969, the knife is now gone, stolen in early winter.

The family has since filed a report with the sheriff’s office, but it seems the knife is long gone.

“Just a portion of my life that I wanted to have,” Smith told News 2. “And pass it on to my son.”

With a number of items dating back decades, the knife was part of the Smith legacy.

“It’s very sentimental. I’m the sentimental type person,” said Smith.

Now there’s a report with authorities and a Facebook post urging pawn shops to keep an eye out. Both are the Smiths’ only hope to bring the Mark II back.

Anyone with authorities should contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.