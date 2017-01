COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a teenage girl who was reported missing from her Columbia home.

According to a Facebook post, Kalia Calouro was last seen by her mother walking away from her home near Moore Court.

Calouro, 17, was wearing a blue and white t-shirt and jeans at the time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Columbia police at 931-560-1670 or Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900.