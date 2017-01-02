Man hit by car, robbed in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was hit by a car and then robbed in south Nashville.

The man told Metro Nashville Police he was hit by the car around 2 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane.

Shortly after he was hit four Hispanic men jumped out of the car, pistol whipped him and stole his phone, wallet, and passport, the victim said.

According to Metro Nashville Police the victim was able to walk to a nearby gas station to call for help. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Metro police are now looking for a dark colored sedan.

If you know anything about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.