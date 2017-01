NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man wanted for robbing a south Nashville gas station is now in jail.

Two men were caught on surveillance going into the Twice Daily’s on 8th Avenue South on October 21st and robbing it at gunpoint.

One of the men, Walter Welch, was arrested over the weekend. He has been charged with aggravated robbery.

The other man is still on the run.