Licensed pot grower beaten in southern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A marijuana grower in southern Oregon was beaten and robbed last month in the first reported instance of violent crime at a state-licensed cannabis production operation.

The Oregonian reported last week that 56-year-old James Bowman was hospitalized for several days after the Dec. 16 attack in the rural community of Wimer.

Jackson County authorities say the assailants beat him, filled a rented truck with hundreds of pounds and harvested marijuana and took off. Bowman’s workers discovered him tied up a couple of hours later.

Jackson County Detective Jason Penn says the agency is taking the case seriously and is investigating.

A spokesman with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission says the agency will conduct an administrative investigation into the security breach once the criminal investigation concludes. Bowman reported the theft to the commission as required.