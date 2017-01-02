Kendall Wright’s days with Titans are over

As the Tennessee Titans cleaned out their lockers Monday, some said goodbye until next season. Kendall Wright said goodbye for good.

The Titans 2012 first-round pick out of Baylor said he will not be back in 2017.

Wright choked back tears during the entire interview, saying, “I’ve never seen a day where I would be talking about leaving the Titans. That’s who brought me in. I mean, I never really thought about that day. It just snuck up on me really.”

Wright exploded on to the scene for the Titans, topping 1,000 yards his second season under Mike Munchak, but when Munchak was fired, he struggled to fit in the offensive schemes of Ken Whisenhunt and then Mike Mularkey.

Wright finished the season with a career low 29 receptions to go with 416 yards and three touchdowns, but said he remained hopeful the entire year.

“I mean, this whole year I just stayed positive and just did, be a pro and help these young guys,” he explained.

When asked why it did not work out for Wright this season, Coach Mularkey said, “This is not for every player, the way we do things here.”

Mularkey later clarified his answer by saying they need more consistency from players.

Wright played 11 games and missed the first three of the season with a hamstring injury. He said he did not know if that played into him falling out of favor with the coaching staff, but being a contract year, he was not going to take the field unless he was totally healthy.