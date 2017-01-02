Home formerly owned by Elvis Presley’s manager may be torn down for car wash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The home owned by Elvis Presley’s longtime and controversial manager is under contract. The potential new owner wants to tear it down and in its place build a car wash.

The 80-year-old home was where Colonel Tom Parker lived. It also housed the Elvis Presley Fan Club. The legendary singer would also stay there when he was in Nashville.

“When I was in high school, we used to drive by and look to see if the pink Cadillac was here,” said current owner Steve North. “If it was here, we would know Elvis was off the road and in town.”

North grew up in Madison, not far from Parker’s home. Twenty years ago, North bought the 1215 Gallatin Pike property and turned it into a law office for him and his son.

North told News 2 he is retiring and his son, who runs a non-profit, need to sell it.

The house has actually been up for sale for four years, said North. He said he’s gotten few legitimate bites, not even from Graceland.

“I called Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises,” North told News 2. “I don’t think they want to draw away from their Memphis connection.”

North said he finally got an offer from a man who wants to tear the home down and build a car wash.

“It breaks my heart but I’ve got to be realistic,” he said.

If the contract goes through and the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals approves the plan, bulldozers will be out soon.

“I’m going to be here to watch,” North said. He told News 2 that Col. Parker sold tons – literally – of Elvis memorabilia in 1992.

“He was a genius, but he was a scoundrel. I doubt he got rid of everything,” North said of the Colonel. “I want to see what’s in the walls.”

The non-profit group “Historic Nashville” included the Col. Parker home on its 2015 list of Nashville’s “Most Endangered Historic Places.”

The Board of Zoning Appeals meeting is Thursday at 1 p.m.