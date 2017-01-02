West Meade home destroyed by raging fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in West Meade caught fire Monday night and became engulfed in flames.

It happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. Vosswood Drive between Brook Hollow Road and West Meade Drive.

Smoked poured through the windows as the flames ripped through the attic, ultimately breaking through the roof as at least a dozen firefighters attempted to put them out.

Everyone who was inside the home was able to make it out safely.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

