Crews clean up bicentennial mall after New Year’s Eve bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews spent time Monday cleaning up at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park after Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve bash.

The city estimates around 100,000 people attended the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight New Year’s Eve on Saturday night. Country crooner Keith Urban headlined the event, and even paid tribute to some of the legendary artists who passed away in 2016, including Prince and George Michael.

After the hours long event, which included the iconic Music Note drop, workers are now dismantling the remnants of the celebration in muddy conditions after rain has fallen the last few days.

The economic impact of the event is expected to be around $20 million. The event was free to attend.