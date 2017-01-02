Boutique fitness studios have grown in popularity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Because of all the New Year’s resolutions, the largest percentage of gym memberships are usually sold in January.

But lately there’s a shift in where people are working up a sweat. Boutique fitness studios are growing in popularity nationwide.

Studios like Pure Barre Barry’s Bootcamp are popping up everywhere.

The reason? Many are bored with the traditional gym experience. Boutique fitness studios offer a more personalized, more focused workout.

The 4:30 p.m. class at Title Boxing in Green Hills was packed Monday afternoon.

Ken “Coach Ken” Thompson is a trainer/coach at Title Boxing Green Hills.

“This is a full body workout,” he said. “I want people to get in here, get in shape, sweat out all the bad habits. And once they leave, they feel great.”