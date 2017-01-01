Titans DeMarco Murray wins AFC rushing title despite injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – DeMarco Murray won the AFC rushing title despite suffering a torn “plantar plate” against the Jaguars in late October.

Murray finished the season with an AFC best 1,287 yards despite rushing for only 21 in the season finale against Houston.

He was tight-lipped about the injury all season but revealed after the game exactly what it was and how painful it was to deal with.

“I won’t lie. It was definitely tough just for me to practice. I had to take medication just to practice; it was definitely not 100 percent. It was something I had to deal with, but you have to fight through injuries,” Murray explained.

Murray left the game against Jacksonville in the first half but returned to play in the second half and did not miss a game all season.

He said, “You have to fight through pain, put it somewhere else, and I just wanted to keep playing.”