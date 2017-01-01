Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk thrilled with direction of team

Hear more of our interview on Sports Extra after News 2 at 10.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans missed out on a trip to the NFL Playoffs, but controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk is thrilled with the direction of her team.

After the Titans 24-17 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, Adams Strunk told News 2 she believes they are ahead of schedule rebuilding the team.

“Yes, I think we are ahead of schedule, but I think there’s more work to be done and this team, watch out next year!” she said.

Adams Strunk said she was hoping for 10 victories but acknowledged you don’t always get everything you want.

She was especially happy for the fans after watching the team win only five games combined in 2014 and 2015.

“It’s been such a great year of turnaround for us,” Adams Strunk told News 2.

General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Mularkey will certainly return for the Titans, and when asked about what possible changes could still loom, she deferred to the men she hired to lead the franchise.

“I’m gonna let them handle that. I think they’d be happy if I didn’t get into that and the fans would be, too,” Adams Strunk noted.