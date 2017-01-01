Smyrna police seek armed robbery suspect

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are seeking an armed robbery suspect Sunday.

The unidentified man was armed with a gun when he reportedly robbed the Mapco on the 1800 block of Almaville Road at 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect waited until the cash register was open and produced a small black handgun and attempted to grab cash from the drawer.

The suspect is described as a thin male in his late 30’s or early 40’s. He was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a fur-lined hat with ear flaps.

A second suspect waited in the parking lot and was driving what was police described as a green compact pickup truck, possibly a mid 90’s Chevy S-10.

The vehicle was last seen entering east bound Interstate 24.

At about 4:40 a.m., the same suspects robbed the A+ Exxon in the 1200 block of Fortress Drive in Murfreesboro.

A suspect matching the description of the one in Smyrna again produced a gun and attempted to grab cash from the register.

He left the store with stolen beer.

In this crime, the suspect was accompanied by another black male described as being heavy set by police.

Both men left in what is described as a green Chevy S-10.

If anyone has information on this crime or can identify the suspects, please contact Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.