Recovery efforts resume for missing plane with 6 aboard

In this Aug. 1, 2008 photo, Dublin Irish Festival honorary chairman John T. Fleming proposes at toast following the tapping of the first Dublin Stout Keg at Brazenhead in Dublin, Ohio. A flight-tracking service shows that a plane piloted by the Ohio executive with five other people onboard quickly lost altitude after taking off from Cleveland's lakeshore airport. The parents of Superior Beverage Company executive John T. Fleming confirmed he was piloting the Columbus-bound plane when it vanished late Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, over Lake Erie. (ThisWeek Newspapers/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
CLEVELAND (AP) — Recovery efforts have resumed for a small plane that carried six people and disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shores three days ago.

The Cleveland mayor’s office says Sunday that boats are on the lake looking for the plane that vanished after takeoff from a lakeshore airport. There’s been no sign of any wreckage or survivors since the aircraft disappeared Thursday night.

Weather and lake conditions have hampered the search but city officials say Sunday’s conditions are favorable, with 5 mph winds and clear, sunny skies.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and Underwater Marine Contractors have launched boats and dive teams will search the lake.

A beverage distribution company executive was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.