NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a pedestrian hit and killed while crossing a busy road in Bellevue Saturday night.

Officers say 66-year-old Jose Escobar left the Kroger on Highway 70 South at around 7 p.m.

He was crossing Old Hickory Boulevard, headed back to his apartment, when he was hit by a pick-up truck.

Police say it was raining at the time, and Escobar was not in a crosswalk.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.