NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –The Nashville Predators have assigned defenseman Adam Pardy to Milwaukee, according to President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile.

The 32-year-old has played in four games for the Preds this season, recording six penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

He made his Predators debut on Dec. 8 at Dallas after signing a one-year contract with Nashville on Nov. 30.