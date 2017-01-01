Music City Bowl, New Year’s in Nashville to bring in over $30M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The past few days have been busy across the city of Nashville with football fans and New Year’s partiers alike taking over Lower Broad.

In total, it’s estimated there were nearly 170,000 people in downtown Nashville with about 68,000 attending Friday’s Music Bowl and another 100,000 going to the New Year’s Eve party Saturday night.

Butch Spyridon with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp said the city’s hotels ran at about 83 percent capacity last Thursday and 94 percent on Saturday.

And it’s estimated both events have brought millions of dollars to the city—more than $15 million for the Music City Bowl and over $20 million for New Year’s.

The numbers are preliminary and could keep growing.

