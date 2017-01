MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Gander Mountain store.

The call was made at 11:58 a.m.

Belinda Parkway between Providence Marketplace and Providence Trail was closed.

Police say the scene is secure and they have reopened the roadway.

