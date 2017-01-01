Iconic Hollywood sign altered to ‘Hollyweed’ in reported New Year’s Eve prank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Iconic Hollywood sign has been altered to read “Hollyweed” in what is believed to be a New Year’s Eve prank.

KABC Los Angeles reports that a “spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division said the agency was aware of the vandalism and a unit was dispatched to Mount Lee to investigate.”

Los Angeles police said it happened sometime between Midnight and 2 a.m. Pacific time, according to CNN.

Officers say the vandal apparently used tarps to cover up a portion of the letters for the transformation.

Police say surveillance video from a security camera showed only one person at the scene.

This isn’t the first time the sign has been vandalized to read “Hollyweed.” The last time it happened was in 1976, according to an official with the Hollywood Sign Trust.

