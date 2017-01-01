Adult, 3 kids displaced after Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An adult and three children were displaced late Sunday morning after their duplex caught fire.

The Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department responded to the Aspen Avenue home just after 11:30 a.m. where they saw fire and smoke coming out of the windows.

Officials said firefighters were able to knock out the flames quickly.

While no one was injured, the family was displaced and is receiving help through the Red Cross.

Fire Marshal Carl Peas was called to conduct a routine investigation, but the fire appears to be accidental and caused by cooking.