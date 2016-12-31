William Christopher, known as Father Mulcahy on ‘MASH,’ dies at 84

PASADENA, Calif. (WKRN) — William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the TV show “M*A*S*H,” died Saturday, his family told KABC.

Christopher was 84. His family says he passed away in his Pasadena, California, home.

The actor played the role of Father John Mulcahy on “M*A*S*H” from 1972 to 1983 and in the follow-up series “After M*A*S*H*” from 1983 to 1985.

He also had parts in the movies “The Fortune Cookie,” “With Six You Get Eggroll,” and the TV show “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.”

