Suspect sought after south Nashville bank robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man robbed a south Nashville bank at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Fifth Third Bank located at 5820 Nolensville Pike around 5:45 p.m.

Metro police said the robber entered the bank at a brisk pace, approached the teller with a gun and demanded money.

The teller handed over some cash, which the gunman placed into his blue and black backpack and fled on foot toward Old Hickory Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a long, black jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, red pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.