‘Modern Family’ actress’s Gatlinburg home destroyed in wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – For “Modern Family” characters Cam and Mitchell, Lily is their little princess, but actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is a princess of another kind in East Tennessee.

Aubrey’s father Kent Emmons owns the well-known Smoky Mountain Castle that sat on the mountain behind Ripley’s Aquarium. The mansion was destroyed in the fires that swept through the city in November.

“I looked at the castle a couple days ago and it was just all burnt,” said Aubrey. “It was just a wonderful place. I loved my room upstairs. Everything was just perfect.”

Aubrey and her dad live in Gatlinburg half of the year when she isn’t filming. Just like every other East Tennessean, Aubrey loves spending time at Sevier County’s beloved attractions.

“I like Splash Country in the summer. I like Top Jump. I’m going to go there later actually,” said Aubrey.

She also has a passion for animals. When she is in Gatlinburg in the spring, she likes to volunteer at the local animal shelter. She actually loves animals so much she hopes to make a career out of it one day.

“No, I don’t want to be an actress for the rest of my life,” said Aubrey. “I want to do something that involves horses.”

The actress says she is enjoying her job right now.

“I love being on ‘Modern Family.’ I get to meet new people and it’s a lot of fun to work with the cast.”

She says she doesn’t have much in common with her character.

“If I was anything like my character in real life, I think my mom would kill me, I think.”

Regardless of where she is, or what she is doing, she says there is only one thing that really matters.

“I love hanging out with my family. It’s the best thing.”