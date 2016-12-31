BEST OF 2016: Top stories from WKRN.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From the tragic Blue Angels crash in Smyrna to gas shortages to the deadly Sevier County wildfires, here are the top web stories of 2016 from News 2.

Pilot killed after U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet crashes in Smyrna

Marine Captain Jeff Kuss was killed after his U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet crashed in Smyrna ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow. Click here for more.

Women of Nashville Fire Department create 1st calendar for charity

The women of the Nashville Fire Department created their first calendar to raise money for charity. Click here for more.

Man calls 911, says wife was assaulted by toy at Tenn. hibachi restaurant

A Texas man eating at a Murfreesboro restaurant with his family said the chef sexually assaulted his wife by spraying water on her. Click here for more.

TBI: Man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old taken into custody in Memphis

WKRN.com reported Rebecca Lewis was missing and believed to be in extreme danger more than 24 hours before she was spotted at a south Nashville gas station. Click here for more.

Deadly Sevier County wildfires

Fourteen people were killed after a wildfire sparked by dry conditions spread quickly through the Great Smoky Mountains. Click here for more.

Mt. Pleasant police officers take groceries to disabled man

A group of Mt. Pleasant police officers were recognized for going out of their way to help an elderly man. Click here for more.

Shutdown of Ala. pipeline could raise Tenn. gas prices, cause shortages

The temporary shutdown of a major gas pipeline that serves the Southeast and East Cost led to a state of emergency in both Alabama and Tennessee. Click here for more.

Body of Craig Morgan’s son found after accident on Tenn. lake

Jerry Greer, the 19-year-old son of country singer Craig Morgan, was found dead after an accident on Kentucky Lake in Humphreys county. Click here for more.

Nashville becomes 1st city in Tennessee to decriminalize small amounts of pot

The city of Nashville became the first in the state of Tennessee to lessen the penalty for small amounts of marijuana. Click here for more.

Nashville woman buys home; Seller won’t move out

A Nashville woman turned to News 2 when the seller of her new home refused to move out after closing. Click here for more.

Tennessee will see something it hasn’t in over 500 years: A total solar eclipse

The countdown is on till Aug. 21, 2017 when Tennessee will see its first total eclipse of the sun in over 500 years. Click here for more.

Body of missing 2-year-old Noah Chamberlin found in west Tenn.

Noah Chamberlin went missing during a walk in the woods with his grandmother and 4-year-old sister. Click here for more.

Joey Feek dies after long battle with cervical cancer

Singer Joey Feek of the country duo Joey and Rory died after a long battle with cervical cancer. Click here for more.

Clown photo erroneously used for warning about predators

A photo was used erroneously by the THP and TDOS to warn citizens about the dangers of clowns. Click here for more.

Hendersonville dad charged in connection with shooting death of daughter

Timothy Batts is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old daughter Timea. Click here for more.

