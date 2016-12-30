Vols to honor late Nebraska punter during Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Butch Jones announced Thursday the Vols would honor the Nebraska Cornhuskers punter killed in a car crash over the summer.

During the Music City Bowl against Nebraska on Friday, the Vols will wear stickers on their helmets that read “SF27” in honor of Sam Foltz.

Foltz was the passenger in a single car-crash in June that took his life and the life of former Michigan State punter Mike Sadler. The two were returning from a kicking camp in Wisconsin.

The Huskers have been wearing SF27 stickers on their helmets since the start of the season.

They announced earlier this week they would be honoring the victims of the Sevier County and Gatlinburg wildfires by wearing “Mountain Tough” decals on their helmets.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Nashville. The game airs on ESPN.