Vandals tear through historic Cheatham County cemetery

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway in Cheatham County after vandals tore through a historic cemetery.

Scott Cemetery is a stone’s throw away from the Harpeth River. Locally owned, locally maintained, and a rallying point for the local community.

“There’s lots of graves here that date back to the Civil War,” explained Angela Judd, who owns the property.

Mystery abounds at Scott Cemetery, with centuries old stones, many too worn to read. But now there’s a new mystery after families found their loved one’s tombstones toppled.

“It was Christmas night,” explained Judd. “As they walk through this area, they see this [vandalism] in the dark.”

Judd and her husband own the lot, but it’s been in the family for some time.

Now they have to clean up after a dozen or so stones were pushed over and a dozen more shattered.

“They seem to be either struck by other stones or by some tool,” said Judd. “I don’t understand it. The only thing I can think is, perhaps it’s someone that has not experienced grief or loss in their life yet.”

Word of the damage soon spread. Folks far and wide in Cheatham County were started donating money to raise a reward to find those responsible.

“Then all of a sudden, I get these messages saying there’s a reward offered by neighbors,” Judd told News 2.

That reward is now up to $800.

As the reward continues to climb, the search for the suspects grows with it.

“It’s scary to think someone would come along and do something like that,” said Judd.

Anyone with information should contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341.