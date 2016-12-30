UT’s ‘Pride of the Southland Band’ to march in Trump’s Inauguration Day Parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s “Pride of the Southland Band” will be marching in President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day Parade on January 20.

Senator Bob Corker gave congratulations to the band on Twitter.

The “Pride of the Southland” will be among 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, according to CNN. Other organizations include: The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, the US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, Boy Scouts of America, and more.

The band has 300 members who perform at all home football games, some of the away games, bowl games and exhibitions. The band has performed at more than 40 bowl games including the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl and more. Also, they performed at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland in 2007.

The “Pride of the Southland” was created in 1892 as a corps of cadets, according to the University of Tennessee. The band began to lead fans in “Rocky Top!” in 1972 under the direction of Dr. WJ Julian.