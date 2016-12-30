Top 5 stories covered by News 2 in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is taking a look back at the top five news stories we covered this year. You can view the full list below and read our original reports by clicking on the provided links.

1. Nashville hit with biggest snowfall in 13 years

Much of Middle Tennessee was covered by several inches of snow with Davidson County receiving eight inches. Click here for more.

2. Pilot killed after U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet crashes in Smyrna

Marine Captain Jeff Kuss was killed after a U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet crashed in Smyrna ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow. Click here for more.

3. CPA teacher serenaded by students dies after battle with cancer

A Christ Presbyterian Academy teacher who was serenaded with worship hymns by more than 400 students passed away Thursday after his battle with cancer. Click here for more.

4. 6 children killed in tragic Chattanooga school bus crash; Driver arrested

Six children were killed in a tragic school bus crash in Chattanooga as they were going home from school. Click here for more.

5. Deadly Sevier County wildfires

Fourteen people were killed after a wildfire sparked by dry conditions spread quickly through the Great Smoky Mountains. Click here for more.