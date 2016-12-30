Tips for using Uber, Lyft on New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you plan to use Uber or Lyft Saturday as you celebrate the new year, there are a few things to keep in mind.

With Uber, expect higher fares from Midnight to 3 a.m.

Check the total cost of your ride when you put in your request.

You can also share and split fares with your friends.

Be sure to confirm your driver and their car.

Double check the license plate on your order.

Also, you can share your status with family so they know you’re safe once you get in your ride.

Last year, Uber provided more than 5 million rides. This year, they expect to move more than three times that in over 450 cities around the world.

As for Lyft, they have a special promotion that allows customers to snag a $10 credit for their ride, but it’s only for the first 1,000 people who apply.

