Tips for using Uber, Lyft on New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you plan to use Uber or Lyft Saturday as you celebrate the new year, there are a few things to keep in mind.
- With Uber, expect higher fares from Midnight to 3 a.m.
- Check the total cost of your ride when you put in your request.
- You can also share and split fares with your friends.
- Be sure to confirm your driver and their car.
- Double check the license plate on your order.
- Also, you can share your status with family so they know you’re safe once you get in your ride.
Last year, Uber provided more than 5 million rides. This year, they expect to move more than three times that in over 450 cities around the world.
As for Lyft, they have a special promotion that allows customers to snag a $10 credit for their ride, but it’s only for the first 1,000 people who apply.
For more information on how to do that, click here.