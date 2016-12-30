Teen charged with murder in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder in Montgomery County.

The unidentified male teen is charged with criminal homicide in the murder of Billy Pace Jr.

Pace Jr.’s body was discovered in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Ross Lane.

According to a release, Pace was reported missing by his dad on Sunday. His father reported he had not spoken to Pace since the night of Dec. 15.

Authorities say this is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Investigator Billy Wall at 931-648-0611 ext 13415.