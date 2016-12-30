Saros gets first career shutout as Predators beat Blues 4-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0 on Friday night.

Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, and Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St. Louis.

Mike Ribeiro had a pair of assists to run his points streak against the Blues to five games.

Jake Allen allowed three goals on 14 shots before giving way to Carter Hutton to start the third as the Blues fell to 14-3-4 at home. They entered the game with points in 16 of their last 17 at the Scottrade Center.