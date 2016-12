NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Antioch Friday evening.

Police were called to the Chimney Top Apartments on Chimney Top Drive at 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found one person deceased from a gunshot wound.

No details were immediately released about the victim or a suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.