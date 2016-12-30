Plane headed to OSU presumed missing over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WCMH)– The U.S. Coast Guard and other local search and rescue teams are searching for a missing plane in the Cleveland area.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 525, left Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland at 10:50 pm Thursday night.

The FAA said the aircraft was en route to Ohio State University when it stopped appearing on the radar. The plane carries a maximum of 11 people, but six people are believed to be on board, including the pilot.

According to the Coast Guard,aircraft from Detroit and Canada are on scene. Another unit from Detroit is on the way.

The Coast Guard said that 12-14 foot waves and 30-35mph winds along with occasional flurries are making the search difficult.

Burke Lakefront Airport officials told WKYC that there were six passengers on board the plane, including three adults and three children. They had gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game at Quicken Loans Arena.