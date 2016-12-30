Metro police arrest man accused of distributing heroin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man they say was a large heroin distributor.

According to arrest affidavits, 28-year-old George Chaney Sr. worked with other suspects to sell more than 150 grams of heroin over the past six months.

Metro and Lebanon police conducted a six-month joint investigation, executing eight search warrants across Davidson County and Wilson County.

Chaney was allegedly dealing heroin to “low-level and mid-level customers.”

On Thursday, Metro police reportedly found Chaney hiding in an apartment on Lisa Lane in Donelson, where he was taken into custody.

Chaney faces seven charges including conspiracy to sell a controlled substance, criminal simulation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Chaney’s bond was set at $175,000, and his first appearance in court will be on Thursday, Jan. 5.